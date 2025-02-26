Firefighters battling house fire along busy street in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton fire crews were called to the 500 block of Troy Street on reports of a fire before 9 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found fire coming from the house, according to Dayton Police and Fire.

Firefighters currently have multiple water lines on the fire and are conducting searches.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group