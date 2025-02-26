Firefighters battling house fire along busy street in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton Tuesday night.
Dayton fire crews were called to the 500 block of Troy Street on reports of a fire before 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews found fire coming from the house, according to Dayton Police and Fire.
Firefighters currently have multiple water lines on the fire and are conducting searches.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
