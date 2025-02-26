Local

Photo of gate blocking off bathroom at Dayton high school goes viral

By WHIO Staff
Several students arrested after large fight at Belmont High School Several high school students were arrested late Wednesday morning after a fight broke out at one Dayton Public School.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Photos and videos of a gate blocking off bathrooms at a high school in Dayton are getting attention on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several News Center 7 viewers reached out with their concerns after seeing the photos on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The picture shows a tall gate blocking off the entryway into a women’s bathroom at Belmont High School.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Public Schools for answers.

Superintendent David Lawrence said the district is aware of a social media post regarding access to bathrooms at the high school.

Locking restrooms during class time is a common practice across many District high schools to help minimize disruptions, deter students from skipping class, and prevent vandalism. Restrooms are open during class changes, and if a student needs to use the restroom during class, an administrator is available to unlock it as needed. The District remains committed to maintaining a safe and productive learning environment for all students.

—  Dayton Public Schools Superintedent David Lawrence

At last check, the original post has been removed from Facebook.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read