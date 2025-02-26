Photo of gate blocking off bathroom at Dayton high school goes viral

DAYTON — Photos and videos of a gate blocking off bathrooms at a high school in Dayton are getting attention on social media.
Several News Center 7 viewers reached out with their concerns after seeing the photos on Tuesday.
The picture shows a tall gate blocking off the entryway into a women’s bathroom at Belmont High School.
News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Public Schools for answers.
Superintendent David Lawrence said the district is aware of a social media post regarding access to bathrooms at the high school.
Locking restrooms during class time is a common practice across many District high schools to help minimize disruptions, deter students from skipping class, and prevent vandalism. Restrooms are open during class changes, and if a student needs to use the restroom during class, an administrator is available to unlock it as needed. The District remains committed to maintaining a safe and productive learning environment for all students.— Dayton Public Schools Superintedent David Lawrence
At last check, the original post has been removed from Facebook.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
