Photo of gate blocking off bathroom at Dayton high school goes viral

DAYTON — Photos and videos of a gate blocking off bathrooms at a high school in Dayton are getting attention on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several News Center 7 viewers reached out with their concerns after seeing the photos on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The picture shows a tall gate blocking off the entryway into a women’s bathroom at Belmont High School.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Public Schools for answers.

Superintendent David Lawrence said the district is aware of a social media post regarding access to bathrooms at the high school.

Locking restrooms during class time is a common practice across many District high schools to help minimize disruptions, deter students from skipping class, and prevent vandalism. Restrooms are open during class changes, and if a student needs to use the restroom during class, an administrator is available to unlock it as needed. The District remains committed to maintaining a safe and productive learning environment for all students. — Dayton Public Schools Superintedent David Lawrence

At last check, the original post has been removed from Facebook.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group