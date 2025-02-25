‘Content creator’ filmed herself urinating on food at grocery store, leading to recall, police say

KEENE, N.H. — A 23-year-old “content creator” is facing charges after she allegedly filmed herself urinating on products at a New Hampshire grocery store and posted the “disturbing” videos online, prompting a food recall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kelli Tedford, of Keene, New Hampshire, is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief in connection with an alleged incident at Monadnock Food Co-Op, our sister station WFXT in Boston reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Keene Police Department said they learned that Tedford had recorded herself “contaminating” items at the store “with her urine” after receiving a report from an anonymous person on Valentine’s Day.

The business, with the help of police and the town health department, then rushed to remove the affected products from store shelves and issued a recall for three types of quinoa, cornmeal, polenta, coconut shreds, and raw walnuts.

“Upon notification from law enforcement, we immediately reviewed store video, identified affected products, removed them from our shelves, and sanitized all surfaces,” the store wrote in the recall notice. “No fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared foods or refrigerated products were affected.”

The Monadnock Food Co-Op said it sustained a financial loss of over $1,500 in destroyed merchandise and cleaning costs, WFXT reported.

An investigation into Tedford’s history of content creation revealed that “it appears likely” similar incidents occurred in Keene and surrounding communities “where Tedford contaminated items and/or surfaces with urine.”

Police noted that several of Tedford’s videos appear to be recorded as early as 2021 and that additional charges could be filed against her.

Tedford was released on personal recognizance. She is due in court for arraignment in April.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group