Ohio law limiting bathroom use by transgender students goes into effect

An Ohio law designating school bathrooms for use by people based on their sex at birth goes into effect Tuesday.

The law requires public and private schools, colleges, and universities to designate separate bathrooms, locker rooms, and overnight accommodations “for the exclusive use” of either males and females, based on one’s gender assigned at or near birth, in school buildings and other facilities used for school-sponsored events, the Associated Press reported.

It contains no enforcement mechanism.

School employees, emergencies, and people assisting young children or someone with a disability are exempted from the restrictions and schools can still offer single-use or family bathrooms.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill in November.

At least 11 states have adopted laws, like Ohio’s, barring transgender girls and women from girls and women’s bathrooms at public schools.

