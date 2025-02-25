‘Lots of tears;’ Ohio basketball team forced to forfeit tournament game

It’s tournament time for high school basketball.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, at Dunbar High School the Wolverines had their sights set on claiming a state title at UD Arena.

Even though they won their last tournament game, that’s no longer the case.

“This is devastating for the kids, the school, and the community,” Dr. David Lawrence, superintendent at Dayton Public Schools said.

Max Preps, a website that tracks high school sports, has the game listed as a more than 20-point Dunbar Wolverine victory against Eaton Eagles.

On OHSAA’s website, the Eagles are moving on because of a Dunbar forfeit.

The state association sent News Center 7 a statement saying that Dunbar has been removed from the tournament for using an ineligible player.

“That student then played about 20 to 25 seconds, not long at all,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence told me grades were not the issue.

“We had a student where he played for a charter school and that student was expelled from school, ineligible because he was expelled,” he said.

Lawrence said the player was never enrolled at Dunbar, but under current rules DPS has to accept players from charter schools if they choose to play for a public schools team.

He said the charter school is supposed to keep them up to date on player eligibility.

News Center 7 reached out to OHSAA for clarification on the rule, but has not heard back at the time of reporting.

Lawrence said their community has a lot of questions.

“Sunday morning there was a meeting at Dunbar. Lots of tears, lots of frustration, lots of anger,” Lawrence said.

He said the district will no longer accept charter school players until they get a clearer answer.

For Eaton, their coach said the team is excited for another opportunity on Wednesday.

We will continue to update this story.

