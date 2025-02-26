‘Everyone is fearing for their job;’ Wright-Patt employee worried about their future

W.P.A.F.B. — Some Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (W.P.A.F.B.) employees are worried about their futures.

We are looking at how cuts being made at the federal level could impact Wright-Patt this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Thousands of Wright-Patt employees are waking this morning unsure how much longer they will have a job.

As previously reported by News Center 7, these worries came after Elon Musk told federal workers that they needed to justify their work.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz says close to 40,000 people come through the Wright-Patt gates to work at the base.

This morning, it is unclear how many could lose their job as the Trump Administration focuses on cutting what they call government waste.

News Center 7 spoke with a WPAFB civilian employee on Tuesday. He will remain anonymous as he fears speaking out could cost him his job.

“Everyone is fearing for their job,” he said. “I’ve seen more people cry, I’ve seen more people just completely distraught.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

