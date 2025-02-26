Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employee shares fears about uncertain future

FAIRBORN — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employees are not sure if they will be able to keep their jobs.

These worries come after Elon Musk told federal workers Monday night that they had another chance to justify their work or be fired.

The employee News Center 7 talked to will remain anonymous, as he fears speaking out could cost him his job.

He said people who work at the base are riddled with anxiety.

“They can’t tell them things are going to be okay, because they don’t know if they’re going to be okay,” he said.

