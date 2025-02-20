Uncertainty looms around impacts to WPAFB amid defense department cuts

WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Thousands of workers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base face an uncertain future after news of large defense department cuts.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell looked for answers about what would impact one of the region’s largest employers. Hear from Congressman Mike Turner LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Tuesday, the Trump administration directed the Pentagon to prepare for significant defense budget reductions.

Secretary Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense, told military leaders to prepare to cut 8 percent of the budget, for each of the next five years.

Probationary employees are one category of workers believed to be closest to the chopping block.

