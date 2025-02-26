Officers, medics respond to Fuyao after person reportedly hit by vehicle

MORAINE — Several officers and medics responded to Fuyao Glass America Wednesday morning.
Moraine officers and medics were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. on reports that a vehicle hit a person at Fuyao Glass America.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that officers and medics were at the scene.
A person may have suffered a leg injury but nothing serious, according to dispatchers.
We will update this story.
