‘It was terrifying;’ Group of people open fire to protect themselves from dog attack

SPRINGFIELD — A dog involved in a series of attacks in Springfield is dead.

Two people were attacked by dogs on Saturday. The first attack happened on West Liberty Street and the second occurred about 15 minutes later on a bike path near Noel Drive.

The dogs charged at least three people after the attacks. Sarah Lane was one of them.

“It was terrifying, my son was crying, he’s never seen a dog like that,” Lane said.

Moments later, someone from the group fired shots at the dogs.

A News Center 7 videographer spotted a dead Pitbull mix dog near the bike path Tuesday night.

