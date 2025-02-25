‘It was either it or me;’ Group speaks out after shooting at dogs involved in Springfield attacks

SPRINGFIELD — A group of people are speaking out after firing shots at two dogs who charged at them, killing one after they reportedly attacked a child and woman.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to the group of people who shot at the dogs. Hear from them and see new body camera video tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

A series of dog attacks were reported in Springfield on Saturday and it’s believed the same two dogs were involved in them all.

The first was on West Liberty Street where an 11-year-old boy was mauled.

The dogs then continued onto a bike path near Noel Drive where they attacked a woman.

Police received reports of gunfire moments after the second attack. They learned that a group of three people fired shots at the two dogs when they ran at them.

News Center 7 learned on Tuesday that the group who shot at the dogs had been on hand to help the child attacked and were heading to investigate the second attack when they were approached by the dogs.

