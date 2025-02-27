UPDATE: 1 in custody after wrong-way pursuit ends in Montgomery County

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @3:10 a.m.
A person is in custody after a wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 75 ended in Montgomery County.
Several law enforcement agencies chased a suspicious vehicle on I-75 from State Route 725 around 1:55 a.m.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatchers told News Center 7 that the vehicle was traveling in the northbound lanes of I-75 southbound.
Photos from the scene show a large police presence at Madison Lake in Trotwood.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher told News Center 7 that a person is in custody.
