UPDATE: 1 in custody after wrong-way pursuit ends in Montgomery County

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @3:10 a.m.

A person is in custody after a wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 75 ended in Montgomery County.

Several law enforcement agencies chased a suspicious vehicle on I-75 from State Route 725 around 1:55 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatchers told News Center 7 that the vehicle was traveling in the northbound lanes of I-75 southbound.

Photos from the scene show a large police presence at Madison Lake in Trotwood.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher told News Center 7 that a person is in custody.

Police pursuit ends in Montgomery County Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff

