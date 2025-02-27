UPDATE: Firefighters investigating after house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @1:45 a.m.

An investigation is underway after a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood late Wednesday.

Dayton firefighters responded at around 11:47 p.m. to the 100 block of Sperling Avenue on reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews found all the windows and doors open at a two-story vacant house.

They found a fire in the basement that extended to the first floor of a vacant house, Dayton District Fire Chief Matt McClain told News Center 7.

“Anytime we get a vacant house like this, we are always thinking about squatters or homeless people inside,” he said. “We completed our searches quickly and did not find any victims inside.”

Due to the windows and doors being open, arson investigators were called to the scene, McClain stated.

“They are going to check with the neighbors to see if they can get camera footage from some of the neighbors’ houses,” he added.

McClain said if you have information, contact the Dayton Fire Department at (937) 333-4500.

