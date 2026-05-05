Coroner IDs 24-year-old killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A 24-year-old man killed in a shooting in Dayton Sunday night has been identified.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on Kammer and Shoop Avenue.

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Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed officers found a 24-year-old man dead at the scene.

That man was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Eric Middlebrook.

In 911 calls obtained by News Center 7, a caller can be heard telling the dispatcher, “I’m guessing some gang war happened and they started shooting, and something was shot.”

The dispatcher then asked the caller if someone had been shot.

The caller stated that they didn’t know.

In another 911 call, a woman said that she saw a man jumping over her neighbor’s fence.

“He had jumped my neighbor’s fence and came over into my yard and scared my daughter. She was sitting on the porch,” said the caller.

Photos showed that officers taped off Kammer and Brooklyn Avenues with caution tape.

Two vehicles that were involved in the shooting have been towed.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

We are working to learn if anyone has been arrested.

We will continue to follow this story.

Adult man dead after Dayton neighborhood shooting 911 calls reveal moments after a deadly shooting in Dayton.

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