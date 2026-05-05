Voters to decide key races, levies for Ohio 2026 primary election

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Voters will head for the polls today for the Ohio 2026 primary election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will walk you through the biggest issues on the May Primary this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>RELATED: Know where to vote Election Day: Find your polling location

The Montgomery County Board of Elections has polling equipment ready for 141 polling locations across the county.

Over 1,600 volunteers will help run these polling locations, according to Jeff Rezabek of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Election officials are expecting a heavy voter turnout.

“Whether it’s the governor’s race from the Republican side, or the Secretary of State race, it all seems to be pushing the voters out there a bit,” said Rezabek. “We do think the increase is from some of the local issues out there driving it up.”

Voters will determine the outcome of several school levies and police levies.

They will also decide the candidates for Ohio governor, lieutenant governor, and the U.S. Senate.

Polling locations open at 6:30 a.m. today. They will close at 7:30 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be hand-delivered to the board of elections on Third Street in Montgomery County before 7:30 p.m. to be counted.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]