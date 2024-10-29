Know where to vote Election Day: Find your polling location

Tuesday, November 5, is the General Election in Ohio and U.S.

Polls in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on November 5 for those wanting to cast their ballots in this year’s general election.

>>Voting Tuesday? You’ll need to bring a photo ID

Each registered voter is assigned a precinct location to cast their ballot.

For more information about voting in Ohio in general, visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s Election page.

You can find your polling location by searching here

