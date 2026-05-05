Officers, firefighters respond to crash at busy intersection in Montgomery Co.

MIAMI TWP. — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Miami Township late Monday.
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The crash was reported around 11:55 p.m. on Springboro Pike and Austin Boulevard.
The Miami Valley Fire District asked drivers in a social media post to avoid the intersection.
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They posted a photo on their Facebook page. It shows that a white car sustained heavy front-end damage.
OHGO cameras also showed that the intersection was blocked off.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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