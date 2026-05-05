Driver, 13-year-old passenger seriously hurt in suspected OVI crash

CLARK COUNTY — A driver and their teen passenger were seriously hurt in a crash in Clark County early Tuesday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, around 5:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Selma Pike and South Charleston-Clifton Road in Clark County on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

An initial investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol found that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southeast on Selma Pike.

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The Chevrolet lost control, went off the right side of the roadway, and struck a ditch, a fence, and a tree.

The passenger, a 13-year-old girl, was thrown from the car.

After coming to a stop, the car caught fire.

Both the 22-year-old driver and the 13-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Impairment is a factor in the crash, according to OSP.

We will continue to follow this story.

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