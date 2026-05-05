UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Clark County early Tuesday morning.

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Around 5:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Selma Pike and South Charleston-Clifton Road in Clark County on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to an OSHP Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that two people were injured and have been taken to an area hospital.

Details on the severity of the injuries were not immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story.

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