UPDATE: Homicide detectives on scene of shooting in Dayton

Homicide detectives are on scene of a shooting in Dayton Thursday night.

Just before 7 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of Oxford Avenue for a reported shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

Two people with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Philip Watts.

Homicide investigators arrived on the scene.

We are working to learn if the shooting turned deadly and the circumstances surrounding it.

