New Ohio bill aiming to limit secondhand marijuana smoke for children passes Senate

The Ohio Senate passed a bill that would change Ohio’s recreational marijuana law. Senate Bill 56 is modifying where adults can smoke or vape marijuana, as well as grow and advertise it.

RELATED>>Ohio Senate passes bill that would make major changes to adult-use marijuana law

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins learns more about the bill LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Senate Bill 56 is aiming to decrease secondhand smoke around children. Now, anyone 21 or older can smoke marijuana on private property. SB56 would make smoking or vaping in childcare homes illegal.

“Specifies that the smoking of [...] marijuana, is permitted only in a private residence that is not a childcare home or a residential premises occupied pursuant to a rental agreement that prohibits such activities,” the bill says, in part. “Applies elevated penalties to persons who smoke, combust, or vaporize marijuana in a vehicle, streetcar, trackless trolley, watercraft, or aircraft.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Secondhand smoking can be harmful, especially to young children.

“Essentially, the same impact as someone who smokes. If you’re around enough of it, you’re getting the same exposure and have cardiovascular and respiratory issues,” Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director with Premier Health said. “If we’re talking about younger children, it puts them at a greater risk for ear infections, asthma, upper and lower respiratory.”

Smoking recreational marijuana is legal in Ohio, and has been for months. However, there are already limits, like not smoking in public places like parks.

Owners of private property can choose whether or not smoking is allowed. SB56 would make it illegal to smoke on private properties that are “childcare homes” or where the lease already prohibits it.

“I think it’s similar to cigarettes,” Centerville resident Valorie Kiefer said. “Just be mindful of those of us that don’t smoke anything.”

The bill proposes regulation for where marijuana can be grown, and would limit the amount of allowed plants per household from 12 to six.

The bill would also outlaw public consumption and stop marijuana advertisements within 500 feet of school, church, public library, public park or playground.

To read Senate Bill 56, click here.

The bill still needs to be passed out of the House and then would have to be signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group