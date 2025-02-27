Woman injured after being trapped under SUV

SHELBY COUNTY — A woman was injured Friday after she was pinned to the ground by an SUV she was working on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

First responders were called to the 2900 block of River Road around 11:51 a.m. for a report of a woman trapped under a vehicle, according to Shelby County Sheriff James Frye.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation revealed that a 34-year-old woman was working underneath her 2004 Cadillac Escalade. A witness said he saw her remove a bolt from the undercarriage and then the SUV rolled forward, wedging her between the frame of the SUV and the gravel driveway.

The witness tried to jack the SUV up and off of her but was unsuccessful.

First responders were able to get the woman out and transport her to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Her condition was not immediately made available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group