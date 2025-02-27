UPDATE: ’Armed and dangerous' 17-year-old arrested in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND — UPDATE @ 4:57 p.m.

A teen is in custody after police and a SWAT team executed a warrant in a Richmond neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Richmond Police shared on social media that the SWAT team, in coordination with the S.A.F.E. Unit and the Investigative Services Division, executed the warrant at a home near S. 18th and S. A streets around 3:30 p.m.

The warrant was for a 17-year-old boy who was wanted on a Level 5 felony weapons charge. Police said he failed to appear in court for his bond revocation hearing.

“Due to his history of violent offenses—including the shooting of an 11-year-old, an armed robbery, and fleeing from police while in possession of an AR-style pistol—he was classified as armed and dangerous, warranting the deployment of SWAT for his arrest," police wrote.

The teen was taken into custody without incident and will be transported to a detention facility.

