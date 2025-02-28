Tipp Plaza closes as city plans to make improvements

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Plaza has been closed by Tipp City as they make improvements to the facility, according to a press release from the city.

Tipp City recently brought the property after receiving complaints about the run-down conditions.

Tipp Plaza will be undergoing parking lot improvements, landscape beautification and mechanical improvements. They will also be evaluating the property’s exterior and making recommendations for repairs, the city says.

Tipp City says they expect to have conceptual drawings to share within the next 60 days.

