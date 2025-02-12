City buys eye-sore shopping plaza for nearly $7M, says its top source of complaints

TIPP CITY — People are calling a Tipp City shopping center an eyesore, but changes are coming.

The city said it will send about $7 million to buy the property on West Main Street just off I-75 in Tipp City

Paul Leverette works in the city and said he’s at the plaza often.

He said there aren’t enough businesses at the shopping center.

“It looks pretty depressing. Pretty abandoned,” Leverette said.

He said he has to drive to Troy for groceries and having a store closer to where he works, would make life a lot easier.

Another man said the plaza had needed work for a while.

“I just remember it’s always been covered in potholes. The parking spots are obviously not very visible and it’s always just been kind of rough,” Lucas Peters said.

City Manager Eric Mack said the plaza has been the city’s number one complaint for two years.

The purchase of the property is the first step to upgrading it.

“If they’re going to spend the money buying it might as well. Hopefully, they figured in money to give it a facelift because it’s probably one of the oldest shopping centers in the city,” Leverette said.

That’s the plan according to Mack.

Once the purchase is final the city will be releasing a redevelopment plan and asking for input from the community.

Leverette thinks the changes will make a positive impact.

“Especially if it’s the only legit grocery store around here. I mean, that alone would bring in a lot of traffic,” he said.

Mack said the changes won’t be immediate.

Once the city owns the plaza they have to determine what will do with the current businesses already there.

