Gun goes off inside purse, hitting 2-year-old at Clark County home, police say

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — A 2-year-old is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg Monday evening.

First responders were called to a home in the 5400 block of Ballentine Pike just after 5 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 indicates that a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the leg. The caller identified herself as the child’s mother.

“My son was shot in the leg,” she told dispatchers.

Lt. Russell Garman, of German Twp. Police, explained that the mother had a handgun in her purse. She usually keeps that purse on top of the refrigerator, but moved it to the kitchen table while she was cleaning. That’s where the child was able to grab it.

“The little boy had taken the purse with the gun off the kitchen table and put it around his neck and walked into the living room next to the dad and the gun went off,” Garman said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the gun went off inside the purse. The bullet entered the boy’s right calf, went through his leg, and into his heel.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Police said both parents have been very cooperative with the investigation. They also discovered a camera in the home was recording while the incident unfolded.

“And that was also captured on video,” Garman said. “So, pretty much, what they said happened, happened.”

Police are getting some help in their investigation, sending some pieces of evidence to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for examination. When that is returned, they will put everything together for review.

