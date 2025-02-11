Man found guilty in shooting death of woman found in trash can

MIDDLETOWN — A man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a woman found in a trash can.

A jury found Brandon Davis guilty on all counts including aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and having weapons under disability, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on July 1, 2024, Middletown police responded to the 1000 block of Centennial Avenue for a report of a possibly dead person.

Officers on the scene located a deceased person in a trash can in the alley.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified Asiah Slone, 35, as the victim.

Another man, Perry Hart, is also facing charges in connection to Slone’s murder.

Hart is due next in court on March 3.

Davis’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 11.

