Body found in trash can in alleyway; 59-year-old man arrested

MIDDLETOWN — A man has been arrested in connection to the investigation into a body found in a trash can in Butler County last month

As News Center 7 previously reported, on July 1 at 11:08 a.m. Middletown police responded to the 1000 block of Centennial Avenue for a report of a possible deceased person.

On August 21, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Middletown police arrested 59-year-old Perry Hart on a warrant for aggravated murder.

The police division said in a social media post the arrest is a result of the ongoing investigation into the female body found in the trash can.

“Detectives are currently investigating a second suspect,” the police division said. “As with any investigation, assistance from the public is crucial.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Agee at 513-425-7796 or 513-425-7700.

