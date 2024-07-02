Investigation underway after body found in trash can in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating after a body was found in a trash can in Middletown.

Middletown police responded at 11:08 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Centennial Avenue for a report of a possible deceased person, according to a social media post from the police division.

Officers on scene located a deceased person in a trash can in the alley, police said.

>> High school damaged by ‘incendiary device’ detonation; 20-year-old man arrested after standoff

The Butler County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and took possession of the body.

“Our office investigating to determine the cause and manner of death,” said Martin Schneider, Butler County Coroner’s Office Administrator.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

On 07-01-24 at approximately 11:08 hours, the Middletown Division of Police responded to the 1000 block of Centennial... Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Tuesday, July 2, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group