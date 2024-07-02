Man allegedly uses explosive device to start fire at Piqua High School, court records state

PIQUA — A man accused of starting a fire at Piqua High School is in jail after a SWAT standoff.

Grady Egerton, 20, has been accused of creating an “explosive device that he used to catch Piqua High School on fire, according to Miami County Municipal Court documents.

Documents note that the device caught the school’s entrance on fire and “blew out several doors and windows.” This happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Piqua police obtained a search warrant and went to Egerton’s home on Jill Court around 11:15 p.m. Officers believed he was armed with a handgun and Piqua SWAT was called.

Egerton was taken into custody around 4 a.m., according to a Piqua Police lieutenant.

He’s been charged with possession of a dangerous ordinance, arson, vandalism, and inducing panic. He appeared in court on Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Egerton is being held in the Miami County Jail on a $250,000 bond.





