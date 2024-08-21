‘Bogus, preposterous and insulting;’ Judge unloads on man who killed two women at gas station

DAYTON — The man convicted of shooting and killing two women found in an SUV at a Dayton gas station last year has learned how long he’ll be behind bars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was inside the courtroom for Holden’s sentencing on Wednesday. Hear the emotional statements made by families of the victims tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Deante Holden, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday to 45 years to life in prison.

As previously reported, Holden was found guilty of several counts of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in July. The charges were in connection to the killing of 38-year-old Felicia Brown and 44-year-old Michaela Daniels.

Brown and Daniels were found dead in an SUV at the Shell gas station on W. Third Street in February 2023.

At his sentencing, Judge Mary Wiseman blasted Holden’s claims of self-defense in the case, calling them “bogus, preposterous,” and insulting to the victim’s families.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



