Popular local Mexican restaurant expanding in Miami Valley; opening date set

SPRINGFIELD — A popular Miami County Mexican restaurant is expanding to another part of the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Viva La Fiesta, a popular restaurant in Troy, is gearing up to open its expansion location in Springfield.

“We’re incredibly excited to share the Viva La Fiesta experience with the Springfield community,” said Jonny Fuentes, owner of Viva La Fiesta. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support we’ve received in Troy, and we can’t wait to build the same kind of connections and memories in Springfield.”

The restaurant will host a soft opening at its new location at 42 N. Fountain Avenue on Aug. 28. The restaurant’s grand opening is set for a week later, on Sept. 4.

The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting, music, giveaways, food, and handcrafted margaritas.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



