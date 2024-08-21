Community mourning unexpected death of sheriff’s deputy

BUTLER COUNTY — A community is mourning the unexpected death of a sheriff’s deputy.

Joel Markowski died on Thursday, at the age of 54 in Butler County, according to his online obituary.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Markowski also worked for the Sugarcreek Township Police Department and was a school resource officer at Bellbrook, Edgewood, and New Miami schools.

“Joel will be known for his smile, being unapologetically kind, never knowing a stranger, and above all, his love for his wife and children,” his obituary said.

Visitation is today at the Hamilton Christian Center from 5-7 p.m. and a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

His wife and children survive him.

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Homes are handling the arrangements.

