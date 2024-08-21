Homicide detectives host class teaching community about investigations, processes

DAYTON — Thousands of people are killed in homicides each year.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit hosted a class to show the community how the unit works Tuesday night.

During the class, detectives walk people through how they build a case, how they get evidence, and obtain search warrants.

They also detailed what happens after someone is charged.

Fred Allen said he has lived in Dayton for decades and was glad to hear this kind of class was taking place.

“I took away how, how much money and time it costs to put into an appropriate, legitimate, homicide investigation. You know the detectives have to come there and it takes a long time and it takes a special kind of person in my opinion,” Allen said.

