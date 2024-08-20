‘This loss is immeasurable;’ Ohio fire chief killed while on vacation

KILLBUCK TOWNSHIP — An Ohio fire department has announced the loss of its fire chief who was killed while on vacation.

Killbuck Township Fire Chief Scott Kashuba was killed in a traffic accident while on vacation in South Dakota Monday, the fire department announced in a social media post.

The fire department says it is considering this an active-duty death.

“Chief Scott Kashuba dedicated 22 years of his life to the community that is Killbuck Township,” the fire department said.

During this time he earned his level one and two volunteer firefighters, became an EMT and advanced EMT, and a fire inspector and instructor.

“This loss is immeasurable and the community will certainly be at a loss because of it,” the post said.