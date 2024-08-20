Teen dies after electrocution outside Ohio home

TOLEDO — Police are investigating an electrocution that killed an Ohio teenager Sunday night, according to Toledo TV stations, WTVG-13 and WTOL-11.

>> ‘This loss is immeasurable;’ Ohio fire chief killed while on vacation

First responders were called to the 800 block of Oak Street around 9 p.m. on initial reports of a cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, crews found Olivia Bright, 17, seriously injured from an apparent electrocution.

She was transported to an area hospital with burns on her right hand and in cardiac arrest. Bright later died at the hospital.

Investigators said Bright was entering a camper, while barefoot, near her home when the electrocution occurred.

The camper was not energized and there was no evidence of charring on the door, both stations reported.

A report indicates soaking rains and faulty wiring likely contributed to the electrocution, WTOL-11 reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

©2024 Cox Media Group