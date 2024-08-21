Owner of Speedway store chain gets takeover bid from Canadian company

MIAMI VALLEY — A Canadian company wants to purchase a convenience store chain with several locations across the area.

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd says it has received an acquisition proposal from a Canadian-based convenience store company, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ACT), the company announced Monday.

The company said it was presented with a proposal “to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company,” including Speedway and 7-Eleven.

“Neither the Board of Directors nor the Special Committee has made any determination at this time to either accept or reject the proposal from ACT, to enter into discussions with ACT, or to pursue any alternative transaction,” said Seven & i Holdings. “The Company will promptly announce when the Company decides or has matters to be disclosed.”

Alimentation Couche-Tard owns Circle K, which also has many Miami Valley locations.

