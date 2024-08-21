Man in jail, accused of trying to carjack woman at gunpoint near Ohio high school

BUTLER COUNTY — A 19-year-old man is in jail after being accused of trying to carjack a woman near an Ohio high school.

Deputies responded Monday to reports that a man pointed a gun at a car on Riverside Drive and forced the driver to stop, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened near Edgewood High School.

Steven Sizemore is accused of ordering the driver to get out. He started to get in but stopped when a woman refused to get in with him.

The victim got back in and drove off.

When deputies arrested Sizemore, they found a gun on him.

As deputies transported the suspect to jail, he kicked the rear doors and damaged both door handles, the sheriff’s office said.

Sizemore has been charged with aggravated robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and vandalism.

