Police looking for man, woman accused of robbery at Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — Police have asked for help finding two suspects accused of robbery at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
Officers say a man allegedly threatened to kill a store worker if she followed him while he stole from the Rally House, according to Beavercreek Police.
A woman may have been with him and police believe she may be his accomplice.
The department posted pictures of both suspects on social media.
Anyone with information can call Detective McCain at (937) 427-5520.
