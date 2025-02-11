Springfield sues neo-Nazi group over ‘racist attacks’ against Haitian community, supporters

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield is suing a neo-nazi group they claim spent months spreading fear in the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Over the summer and fall, News Center 7 reported on dozens of false bomb threats across the city.

City leaders allege in a federal lawsuit the group “Blood Tribe” was behind the threats.

TRENDING STORIES:

The lawsuit details other threats to the city’s Haitian population and those who supported them.

“The Blood Tribe sent suspicious packages designed to look like bombs, left harassing voicemails, sent hateful emails, demeaned the residents and their families on social media platforms, used dating apps to send men looking for drugs and sex to their homes late at night, and publicized their personal information ... all the while actively encouraging others to harass and intimidate them,” the lawsuit claims.

The suit seeks a jury trial on nine civil charges.

The “Blood Tribe” has not publicly commented.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group