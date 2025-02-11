‘Police cars all over this road;’ Neighbors worried after 2-year-old shot in Clark County

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Clark County — Neighbors are worried after a two-year-old was shot at a Clark County home Monday evening.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00 and News Center 7 Daybreak, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Ballentine Pike just after 5 p.m. Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Frantic 911 call details moments after 2-year-old shot in Clark County

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 indicates that a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the leg.

The caller identified herself as the child’s mother.

“My son was shot in the leg,” she told dispatchers.

Moments later, the caller said “We’re running next door to our father-in-law’s house. He is a police officer.”

TRENDING STORIES:

One neighbor tells News Center 7 that he lives next door where the shooting happened.

“It was police cars all over this road,” said Gary McCarthy. “I hope the little baby’s all right.”

He said he would check on his neighbors over the next few days.

“Oh yeah, well, you know we’re pretty close here,” said McCarthy.

German Township Police say they will give us an update later today.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group