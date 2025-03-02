Car overturns after crashing into power pole

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A car overturned after crashing into a power pole Sunday morning, according to a social media post from the Miami Valley Fire District.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Byers Road and Maue Road in Miami Township around 6:30 a.m.

The fire department said the crash caused power outages for people in the area, but AES Ohio crews are working to make repairs.

The AES Ohio outage map indicates that about 50 customers do not have power.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn more.

