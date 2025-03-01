4-year-old Ohio girl in coma after serious flu complications

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl from Ohio is in a coma after suffering complications from the flu, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Locklynn Boler, of Chillicothe, tested positive for the flu on Feb. 21.

Three days later she collapsed while trying to go to the bathroom.

“They had to do three rounds of CPR to bring her back, put a vent in then they had to call Life Flight to bring her to Children’s,” said Locklynn’s mother, Haley Dyke told WBNS-10 TV.

Locklynn suffered brain damage after going into cardiac arrest and losing oxygen to her brain.

Her family describes her as vibrant and healthy, but now will never be able to walk, talk or eat on her own again.

“You always hear things like this happening to other families. You don’t ever expect it to happen to your own family and when something like this happens, it really hits and makes you think twice about everything,” Locklynn’s aunt, Bethany Patrick, told WBNS-10.

Locklynn’s family said it’s important to make every moment count.

“Take other people’s health seriously, not just your own,” Patrick said.

