President Donald Trump to issue posthumous pardon for Pete Rose

President Trump announced Rose’s pardon on Truth Social late Friday night. He said Rose should also be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Major League Baseball didn’t have the courage or decency to put the late, great Pete Rose, also known as ‘Charlie Hustle,’ into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Now he is dead, will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most of those who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME! Anyway, over the next few weeks, I will be signing a complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING.”
— President Trump wrote on Truth Social
Rose was banned from any MLB involvement and has been excluded from the Baseball Hall of Fame after the league said it caught him betting on games in the 1980s, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.
He was managing the Cincinnati Reds at the time of the investigation.
Rose was convicted of falsifying his tax records after being kicked out of the MLB. WCPO-9 reported that he was in prison for five months of his seven-month sentence.
“A pardon is an expression of the President’s forgiveness and can be granted in recognition of the applicant’s acceptance of responsibility for the crime and established good conduct for a significant period of time after conviction or completion of the sentence. It does not signify innocence,” the Department of Justice said.
In 2003, Rose admitted to placing bets on baseball, including the Reds while managing the team.
Rose applied for reinstatement but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred denied him, WCPO-9 reported.