‘Screaming, pounding on the door;’ Teen gets help after shooting, crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two teenagers were shot and crashed a car Thursday night, police say.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson speaks to a woman who helped one of the 17-year-olds when he showed up at her door with a gunshot wound LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

As previously reported on News Center 7, the shooting and crash happened on Oxford Avenue in Dayton just before 6 p.m.

Neighbors have reported hearing the gunshots and crash. Rose Zwirner says this is when one of the boys involved in the incident came to her house.

“Young man comes to my house screaming, pounding on the door. He’s been shot. His friend’s been shot,” Zwirner said. “I see he’s shot. He’s got blood on his arm. I grabbed a towel for him and we’re calling 911 for him.”

Zwirner was shocked by what the boy told her next.

“He said two men walked up on him, on them, and shot them,” Zwirner said.

According to Dayton police, the shooting was on the 500 block of Oxford. The two 17-year-old victims then drove away and crashed at the intersection of Oxford and Broadway.

One of the teens has non-life-threatening injuries, the other has serious injuries, police say.

Zwirner waited with the teen as police were headed to the scene.

“He said, ‘I don’t know how they were. They were two men. Had masks on up to here, all you could see was their eyes.’ The way he was describing it is that the one guy walked up on him and shot him,” Zwirner said.

Zwirner says as neighbors were coming out to see what happened, they noticed the other teen in the car.

Many neighbors in the area told News Center 7 this used to be a peaceful neighborhood, but things have changed recently.

“I’ve been here 16 years. I haven’t had issues. The last six months, I’ve had more than the whole time I’ve been here,” Zwirner said.

Investigators have not released any suspect information at this time.

