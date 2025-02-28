2 teens injured after shooting, crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two teens were injured after a shooting and a crash in Dayton Thursday night.
News Center 7 previously reported that police were called to Oxford Avenue just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found two 17-year-olds who had been shot, according to Dayton police.
An investigation found that there was a shooting in the 500 block of Oxford Avenue, and the teens drove away in their car and crashed at the intersection of Oxford and Broadway.
One 17-year-old had serious injuries, the other had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not provide information about suspects.
We will continue to follow this story.
