2 teens injured after shooting, crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two teens were injured after a shooting and a crash in Dayton Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that police were called to Oxford Avenue just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two 17-year-olds who had been shot, according to Dayton police.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation found that there was a shooting in the 500 block of Oxford Avenue, and the teens drove away in their car and crashed at the intersection of Oxford and Broadway.

One 17-year-old had serious injuries, the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide information about suspects.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group