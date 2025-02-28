Body camera shows moments leading to deadly police shooting in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — The Miami Township Police Department has released body camera video of the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to the attorney representing Jayden Stephenson’s mother after the family saw the body camera video themselves. He’ll break down what he had to say and the new video tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting happened on Feb. 19 after police responded to a disturbance on Sawgrass Drive, near PipeStone Golf Club.

In a newly released 911 call, a woman told dispatchers that her son, 21-year-old Jayden Stephenson, had threatened the family with a knife. She also said she believed her son struggled with mental health issues.

A total of six officers were at the home within minutes of the 911 call.

Body camera video released Friday afternoon showed officers initially speaking with Stephenson, who police said had a knife, from the front door of the home before going inside.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group