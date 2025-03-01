Wanted man arrested at local grocery store

RICHMOND, Indiana — A wanted man was arrested at a grocery store in Richmond on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Richmond Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Richmond officers and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the grocery store after receiving a tip about the whereabouts of Michael Eggers, 37.

Eggers had a nationwide extradition warrant for a parole violation.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities found Eggers and arrested him without incident.

On his way to jail, Eggers became “increasingly erratic and violent, even attempting to escape his handcuffs” the spokesperson said.

Officers took Eggers to Reid Health for evaluation due to his behavior.

After medics cleared Eggers, he was booked into the Wayne County Jail on his existing warrant and an additional resisting law enforcement charge.

“Interagency cooperation is crucial. By working together with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to act quickly and ensure a wanted individual was taken into custody without further risk to the public. This kind of teamwork is what keeps our community safe,” Richmond Police Department Assistant Chief Adam Blanton said.

Eggers remains booked in jail at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group