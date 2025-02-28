1 year since tornadoes damaged parts of region

CLARK COUNTY — Today marks one year since tornadoes ripped through parts of the Miami Valley and left behind extensive damage.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is checking some of the hardest hit neighborhoods and looking to see how things have changed this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, more than 100 homes were damaged in an EF2 tornado last year. Seven homes were also destroyed.

An EF1 tornado also touched down in Montgomery County and traveled into Greene County.

“We’re all tough. We all have our days, but we all stay together,” Bonnie Lynn told News Center 7′s John Bedell last year.

The National Weather Service confirmed there were nine tornadoes on Feb. 28. It was the most for any day in February, according to Storm Center Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

No one was hurt or killed.

We will update this story.

