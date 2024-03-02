National Weather Service confirms 3 additional tornadoes Wednesday in Ohio

OHIO — The National Weather Service confirmed three additional tornadoes touched down in Ohio during Wednesday’s storms.

That brings our total to nine for the year, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

That is significant as from what he could tell looking back to 1950, this marked the most tornadoes for any single February day in Ohio history.

Dunn spoke with the NWS.

They informed him that the 21.3-mile-long tornado from Springfield into Madison County was the longest-tracked tornado since 1950 in February in Ohio.

They also investigated tornadoes pre-1950 and found none that tracked 20+ miles long based on recorded information.

Secondly, the tornado that impacted eastern Franklin County into Licking County was on the ground for just over 14 miles, which marks the second longest tracked tornado in Ohio for February since 1950, according to Dunn.

This means the two longest-tracked tornadoes for February both occurred on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, there was some other non-tornado damage that was somewhat significant in Ohio, Dunn said.

In Perry County, NWS confirms 80-90 MPH straight-line winds hit near Crooksville.

Damage near Springfield airport and Yellow Springs here in the Miami Valley was determined to be straight-line wind damage with winds around 70 MPH.

Overall, there were three EF-2, three EF-1, and three EF-0 Tornadoes for this event.

As of Saturday morning, no additional surveys are currently planned.

